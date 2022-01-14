In the last 24 hours, 21,443 tests for the coronavirus were performed of which 788 people tested positive and three people died from the virus, BRT reported on Thursday, 13 January.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 353, Kyrenia – 182, Famagusta – 182, Güzelyurt – 23, Iskele – 31 and Lefke – 17.

Currently, there are 7,209 people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, 46 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital and 11 are in the intensive care unit.

The total number of cases to date is 44,926 and the death toll has risen to 148.

BRTK