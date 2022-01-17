In the last 24 hours, 23,527 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 588 positive cases were detected and one person died, BRT reported on Sunday.

One positive case came from abroad, while 587 were local cases.

The distribution of which are as follows: Nicosia – 242, Kyrenia – 145, Famagusta – 126, Güzelyurt – 34, Iskele – 30 and Lefke – 10.

Currently, 6,532 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 58 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital and 13 are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus is 46,704 and there have been 150 deaths from the virus.

BRTK