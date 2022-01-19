In the last 24 hours, 20,260 people were tested for the coronavirus, 710 of whom, all local, tested positive and four people have died from the virus, Yeniduzen reported on Tuesday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 254, Kyrenia – 188, Famagusta – 154, Güzelyurt – 36, Iskele – 41, Lefke – 37.

Currently, there are 6,371 people undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 73 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and 12 are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus is 48,068 and there have been 154 deaths linked to the virus.

In a separate report, Yeniduzen writes that in south Cyprus, there were 2,200 cases of the coronavirus and three people died from the disease.

