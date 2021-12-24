In the last 24 hours, 165 people tested positive for the coronavirus, 129 of whom were local and one person died; 15,719 tests were performed, BRT reported on Thursday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 37, Kyrenia – 35, Famagusta – 43, Güzelyurt – 3, Iskele – 9 and Lefke region – 2.

The number of people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus is 2,254. There are 61 patients in the Pandemic Hospital and 12 in intensive care.

The latest death toll attributed to the coronavirus is 134.

In South Cyprus, Yeniduzen reported on Thursday that there were 978 cases and one person had died.

BRTK, Yeniduzen