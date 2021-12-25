In the last 24 hours, 163 positive cases were detected out of 17,582 tests performed, 134 cases were local and one person has died, Kibris Postasi reported on Friday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 45, Kyrenia – 33, Famagusta 36, Güzelyurt – 7 and Iskele region – 13.

Currently, there are 2,177 people undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 61 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital, 13 are in intensive care.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus is 34,001 and there have been 135 deaths from the virus.

It was last reported that there are two cases of the omicron variant in North Cyprus, neither of those are serious, and in south Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reported that 63 people have been infected with the omicron variant.

