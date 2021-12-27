There were 19,689 tests for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, 196 people tested positive, 159 of whom were local and one person died, BRT reported on Sunday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 78, Kyrenia – 36, Famagusta – 21, Güzelyurt – 3, Iskele – 19 and Lefke – 2.

Currently, there are 2,210 people being treated for the coronavirus, 45 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital, 11 are in intensive care.

To date, the number of cases is 34,397 and 137 have died from the virus.

In the south, Yeniduzen reported on Sunday that 912 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

BRTK, Yeniduzen