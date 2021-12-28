The latest number of cases of the coronavirus detected in the last 24 hours was 157 cases, 141 of which were local, Yeniduzen reported on Monday.

There were 24,155 tests performed.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 61, Kyrenia – 29, Famagusta – 40, Güzelyurt – 3, Iskele – 6 and Lefke – 2.

Currently, there are 2,144 receiving treatment for Covid-19; 46 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital and 11 are in intensive care.

The total number of cases, to date, is 34,554 and there have been 137 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

In a separate article, Yeniduzen reported on Monday that in south Cyprus, there were 1,925 cases of Covid-19 detected and two deaths linked to the virus.

Yeniduzen