There were 17,050 tests for the coronavirus performed in the last 24 hours, 247 positive cases were detected, 223 of which were local, BRT reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 80, Kyrenia – 61, Famagusta – 49, Güzelyurt – 11, Iskele – 11 and Lefke – 11.

Currently, there are 2,232 people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, 49 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital, and there are 11 patients in intensive care.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 to date, is 35,011 and there have been 138 deaths attributed to the virus.

BRTK