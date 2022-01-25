In the last 24 hours, 28,461 tests for the coronavirus were performed with 442 people, all local, testing positive; four people have died, BRT reported on Monday.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 214, Kyrenia – 110, Famagusta – 83, Güzelyurt – 23, Iskele – 4 and Lefke – 8

Currently, there are 4,923 people undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 61 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and 11 are in intensive care.

To date, 161 people have died from the coronavirus.

BRT writes in a separate report on Monday that, following 130,466 tests performed in the last 24 hours in Southern Cyprus, 2,815 new cases were identified, and one person died.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the south has risen to 713 and the total number of cases to 238,773.

