In the last 24 hours, 18,726 tests for the coronavirus were performed in North Cyprus; 579 people, all local, tested positive, Yeniduzen reported on Friday, 28 January.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 249, Kyrenia – 135, Famagusta – 108, Güzelyurt – 50, Iskele – 22 and Lefke region – 15.

Currently, there are 5,001 people being treated for Covid-19. There are 56 patients in the Pandemic Centre and 14 patients are in intensive care.

To date, there have been 53,027 cases of the coronavirus and 167 deaths from the virus.

In South Cyprus, Yeniduzen reported today that there were 2,587 cases of the coronavirus detected in the last 24 hours and two people have died from the virus.

A total 248,941 cases of Covid-19 have been detected since the start of the pandemic and the number of deaths in the south has risen to 726.

Yeniduzen