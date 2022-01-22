In the last 24 hours, 19,626 tests for the coronavirus were performed in North Cyprus, 445 people, all local, tested positive, BRT reported on Friday.

The distribution of cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 194, Kyrenia – 102, Famagusta – 76, Güzelyurt – 35, Iskele – 24, and Lefke – 14.

Currently, there are 5,539 people undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 65 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and 12 are in the intensive care unit.

To date, the total number of cases is 49,679 and there have been 154 deaths linked to the virus.

In a separate report, BRT reported on Friday that in South Cyprus there were 2,192 new cases of the coronavirus detected in the last 24 hours and three people died from the disease.

