In the last 24 hours, 20,178 tests for Covid-19 were performed, 262 people tested positive, 211 of whom were local and one person has died, BRT reported on Sunday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 89, Kyrenia – 60, Famagusta – 36, Güzelyurt – 9, and Iskele region – 17.

The number of people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus is 3,008. There are 88 people in the Pandemic Centre, 18 of whom are in intensive care.

The total number of Covid infections is 27,109 and there have been 110 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK