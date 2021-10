Testing for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours discovered 103 people who were positive, 70 of whom were local, Yeniduzen reported. There were 19,097 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The distribution of new infections by district is as follows:

Nicosia – 24, Kyrenia – 20, Famagusta – 19, Iskele – 6 and Lefke – 1.

Yeniduzen