Friday, 18 February, 2022.

The world will live with the coronavirus for another 10 years, the CEO of BioNTech CEO Uğur Şahin* said, BRT reported.

The virus continues to mutate, Şahin stated, noting that the vaccine being produced for the Omicron variant will be ready in April or May, as the data collection process is progressing slowly.

Şahin said, “We have to accept that we will have to live with the virus for the next ten years“.

He said that the high infection rates caused by the Omicron variant will not be the last wave of the coronavirus. Şahin said, “Because the virus continues to mutate fundamentally and a wide variety of variants are on the move around the world”.

*Uğur Şahin is a German-Turkish oncologist and immunologist who co-founded BioNTech with his wife Özlem Türeci and Christoph Huber, is CEO of BioNTech, which developed one of the first major vaccines against Covid-19.

