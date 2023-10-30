Monday, 30 October 2023

There have been complaints to the Turkish Cypriot Doctors’ Association (KTTB) about various aesthetic procedures such as fillers, botox, mesotherapy, thread lifting, hair transplants, gold needle treatment, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), etc., being carried out by individuals who are not medical professionals, Kibris Postasi reports.

Dr. Şenel Beydola, a member of the KTTB Board of Directors, emphasised that such procedures are considered medical interventions and can lead to complications requiring medical attention. He also stated that, according to the KTTB law, medical procedures can only be performed by medical professionals.

Dr. Beydola mentioned that in an operation conducted in collaboration with the KTTB and the Police Department on October 27, legal action was initiated against a centre where unlicensed, unauthorised, and unqualified medical procedures were performed by individuals with no medical qualifications.

Dr. Beydola stressed the importance of consulting medical professionals for all medical interventions, surgical procedures, and cosmetic treatments, emphasising that this is a significant public health issue. He also mentioned that they will continue to closely monitor this issue and collaborate with the police authorities.

Kibris Postasi