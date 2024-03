Following electricity and bottled gas price increases, the cost of a loaf of bread will also go up, Yeniduzen reports.

The new price will increase from 13.5 TL to 15 TL per loaf from tomorrow.

The Bakers’ Association President Ömer Çıralı, speaking to Yeniduzen, emphasised that all costs have increased and the price rise is inevitable.

Çıralı said that starting from tomorrow, loaves of bread will be sold for 15 TL.

Yeniduzen