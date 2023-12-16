The price of property in the TRNC is astronomical, Teberrüken Uluçay (CTP) said.

Uluçay, who was talking about the budget for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said that when he was minister, he did not not have the opportunity to implement reforms.

Noting that financial resources in the country are scarce, Uluçay said that it is necessary to direct resources rationally in line with needs and targets.

Uluçay stated that the discussions about rural lands are still continuing, and emphasised that there is a need for social housing due to the astronomical housing prices in the country, but this will not be enough, and that a transition to the “mortgage” system is mandatory. Uluçay explained that the problem of selling property to foreigners can be solved with long-term rentals.

Pointing out that governments and bureaucrats change frequently, Uluçay emphasised that the Land Registry Office, Social Housing Unit and Local Governments Unit should be strengthened administratively.

Population and Citizenship

The CTP deputy said that policies on population and citizenship are essential.

He shared details of studies carried out during his term as Minister of Internal Affairs and the legislation adopted by some countries.

“The TRNC should make a choice on the issue of citizenship policy“, Uluçay said, adding that the problems of people living in the country and earning their living here should be solved.

Kibris Postasi