North Cyprus News - Cigarettes - Tobacco The cost of cigarettes, tobacco and electronic cigarettes have increased by between 2 – 2.50 TL, Yeniduzen reported.

Yeniduzen writes that the hike in the cost of  cigarettes and tobacco had been postponed for some time. 

A sample of the prices before and after the increase is as follows: 

Marlboro 20 TL –  22 TL, Benson 21 TL –  23 TL, Silk Cut 21 TL –  23 TL, Parliament 20 –  TL 22 TL, Davidoff 20 TL –  22.50 TL, Old Holborn (25 Gr.) 21 TL –  23 TL, Old Holborn (50 Gr.) 40 TL –  42 TL, Amberleaf (50 Gr.) 33 TL –  35 TL.

