The cost of cigarettes, tobacco and electronic cigarettes have increased by between 2 – 2.50 TL, Yeniduzen reported.

Yeniduzen writes that the hike in the cost of cigarettes and tobacco had been postponed for some time.

A sample of the prices before and after the increase is as follows:

Marlboro 20 TL – 22 TL, Benson 21 TL – 23 TL, Silk Cut 21 TL – 23 TL, Parliament 20 – TL 22 TL, Davidoff 20 TL – 22.50 TL, Old Holborn (25 Gr.) 21 TL – 23 TL, Old Holborn (50 Gr.) 40 TL – 42 TL, Amberleaf (50 Gr.) 33 TL – 35 TL.

Yeniduzen