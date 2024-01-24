The cost of reinforcing state schools against potential earthquake damage has increased because of the continued devaluation of the Turkish Lira, the General Secretary of the Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Union (KTÖS) Burak Maviş said, Yeniduzen reports.

Speaking on a television broadcast ‘Mayıs Manşet’, Maviş said that within the scope of strengthening schools against earthquakes, field, laboratory, and feasibility studies had been conducted. He noted that the tenders for 24 schools had been announced, and contracts for five schools were completed and handed over to school principals, but there was no visible progress.

“The accumulated amount in the earthquake fund is sufficient for the reinforcement of the ready-to-bid 24 schools“, Maviş said. He noted that the school reinforcement project had fallen victim to the Turkish Lira and inflation. Maviş pointed out that the indirect financing of the earthquake fund comes from the citizens, and the accumulated amount is around 550 billion Turkish Lira. He mentioned that despite the Central Bank’s contribution of 400 million TL and the allocation of 330 million TL from the state budget, it is not possible to repair all schools. He stated that the fund would be sufficient for the urgent reinforcement or renovation of the 24 schools that have completed the tender process and emphasised the need to address the issues of those specific blocks.

Maviş also said that the companies participating in the tender had requested a reevaluation of the cost of the tenders because of the continuous depreciation of the Turkish Lira.

Yeniduzen