Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu has announced that the cost per kilowatt-hour of electricity has been reduced, following the public outcry against the price hikes, Yeniduzen reported.

The prime minister met with representatives of all sectors of society, tourism, industry, education, farmers etc., the result of which is that the unit price of electricity has been reduced from 2.70 per kw/h to 1.70 TL per kW/h. Recently, a new single tariff was introduced, which scrapped the old system of charging in five separate bands according to usage.

Consequently the following tariffs have been introduced: Usage between 0-250 kw/h is charged at 0.98 TL per kW/h. Usage between 251-500 kw/h is charged at 1.70 TL. Usage between 501-750 kW/h is now charged at 2.95TL. Usage between 751-1000 kW//h is charged at 2.25 TL and for usage of 1,001 kW/h and over is charged at 3.30 TL per kW/h.

Yeniduzen