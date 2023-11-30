Thursday, 30 November 2023

The cost of electricity has been increased again, Yeniduzen reports.

State electricity authority Kib-Tek raised prices by 15 percent as of November 1 and the prices will increase again by 7 percent from December 1.

This makes it the fourth price hike in 2023.

According to the amount of electricity consumed, the single rate residential tariff from 0-250 kWs, from 2.5199 TL to 2.6963 TL; 251-500 kWs residential tariff increased from 5.1986 TL to 5.5625 TL; 501-750 kWs residential tariff increased from 5.5897 TL to 5.9810 TL; 751-1000 kWh residential tariff increased from 6.0590 TL to 6.4831 TL, and over 1000 kWh from 7.2321 TL to 7.7383 TL.

For the three time phase residential tariff, the price increased from 7.1919 TL to 7.6952 TL during peak hours (between 17.00 and 22.00); from 5.1987 TL to 5.5625 TL during normal hours (between 07.00 – 17.00) and from 3.4270 TL to 3.6668 TL during off-peak hours (between 22.00 – 07.00).

Yeniduzen