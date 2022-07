Friday, 29 July, 2022

The cost of fuel has been increased again, details of which have been published in the Official Gazette, Yeniduzen reported.

The latest price hike is by 1 TL per litre which is as follows:

Unleaded 95 Octane 22.26 TL, 97 Octane 22.57 TL, Euro Diesel 25.47 TL, Paraffin 25.00 TL.

