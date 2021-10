The cost of fuel on the forecourt will increase as of 6 October, Yeniduzen reported.

Unleaded petrol and Euro Diesel has increased by 49 kuruş per litre and Paraffin has gone up by 70 kuruş per litre.

The new prices per litre will be as follows:

Unleaded 95 Octane – 7.84 TL

Unleaded 98 Octane – 7.99 TL

Euro Diesel – 7.30 TL

Paraffin – 7.27 TL

Yeniduzen