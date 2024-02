The cost of all fuels rose by 1 TL today, Yeniduzen reports.

The price rises were approved by the Council of Ministers and were announced in the Official Gazette.

The new prices per litre are as follows:

Unleaded 95 32.21 TL

Unleaded 98 32.77 TL

Diesel 31.95 TL

Paraffin 31.95 TL

Yeniduzen