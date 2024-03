The cost of fuel has increased, Yeniduzen reports

The new prices per litre are as follows: 95 Octane petrol is up from 33.95 TL to 34.95 TL

98 Octane gasoline from 34.51 TL to 35.95 TL

Euro Diesel from 33.95 TL to 34.95 TL

Paraffin from 33 TL to 34.95 TL.

The latest price increases have been published in the Official Gazette.

Yeniduzen