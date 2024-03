Fuel prices have increased again for the second time in a month, Yeniduzen reports.

As announced in the Official Gazette the cost of fuel per litre is as follows:

95 octane unleaded is up from 34.95 TL to 36.45 TL

98 octane unleaded increased from 35.95 TL to 37.45 TL

Euro Diesel increased from 34.95 TL to 35.95 TL

Paraffin is up from 34.95 TL to 35.95 TL.

Yeniduzen