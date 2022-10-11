Tuesday, 11 October 2022

The cost of PCR and antigen test fees have been increased by a decision taken by the Council of Ministers, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the Official Gazette, PCR test costs have been increased from 100 TL to 150 TL; antigen tests have been increased from 40 TL to 60 TL.

It was stated however, that the tests carried out by the Ministry of Health for positive patient follow-up and symptomatic patients will, again, be free of charge.

The price increases came into effect on 7 October, 2022.

Yeniduzen