Cost of PCR And Antigen Tests Increased

  • 8:18 am

North Cyprus News - PCR Test

Tuesday, 11 October 2022

The cost of PCR and antigen test fees have been increased by a decision taken by the Council of Ministers, Yeniduzen reports.

 According to the Official Gazette, PCR test costs have been increased from 100 TL to 150 TL; antigen tests have been increased from 40 TL to 60 TL.

It was stated however, that the tests carried out by the Ministry of Health for positive patient follow-up and symptomatic patients will, again, be free of charge.

The price increases came into effect on 7 October, 2022. 

Yeniduzen

