Tuesday, 15 February, 2022.

The cost of pharmaceuticals imported from Turkey will increase by 37.43 percent in five days time, President of the Cyprus Turkish Pharmacists Association Umut Öksüz said on social media, Kibris Postasi reported.

In his post he said: “As all online drug systems used in private pharmacies, the Social Insurance Department, Ministry of Health and institutions affiliated to the Ministry in the country are connected to Turkey, the [cost of] drugs increase that will take place in Turkey will also occur with us simultaneously.

“Thus, only Turkish medicines in our country will increase by 37.43 percent after five days. There has not been an extra 37.43 percent increase in drugs or food supplements of European origin”.

Öksüz said, “What can the authorised bodies of the TRNC do in the face of the drug hike and the export ban on drugs [by Turkey]? And what didn’t they do?’ Answering his own question, he said:

“In order to facilitate the citizens’ access to drugs, the duration of the Pharmaceutical VAT, which was temporarily removed as a result of the intense pressure by the Cyprus Turkish Pharmacists Association, should be extended.

“Incentives should be provided by making concrete and genuine investments in the pharmaceutical industry in our country (our existing pharmaceutical production facility should also be supported). Thus, the country should come to the point where it can meet its own pharmaceutical needs, and medicine should not be dependent on abroad!

“Since the export ban on many pharmaceutical items from Turkey to the TRNC continues in the pharmaceutical industry, this ban should be lifted as soon as possible.

“We have conveyed the problem and solution to the TRNC Ministry of Health many times in the past regarding the export ban in medicine [along] with our Cyprus Turkish Pharmacists Association and Pharmacy Warehouse officials, but the result has always been zero.

“Since our Ministry of Health did not come to a conclusion on this matter, we again took the initiative and conveyed all the details to the Turkish Embassy on 22 December 2021 with our joint group formed by the Cyprus Turkish Pharmacists Association and Pharmacy Warehouse officials. and we openly invited that the problem to be resolved as soon as possible. We are following the process”.

Öksüz concluded by saying the following:

“If we continue to depend on other countries for years, even for the drugs we use to regain our health, beyond our country’s economy, and if the competent ministry does not even take a step to change this, no one should make a policy against us! Because you can try to make policy on the economy, but never on human health! Unfortunately, once again I have to say it with regret. 2022 is the year of collapse in health for the TRNC…”

