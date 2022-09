Thursday, 1 September 2022

A reduction in price per litre of 98 and 95 octane unleaded petrol of 1.33 TL came into effect as of 00.01 this morning, Yeniduzen reported

Minister of Economy and Energy Olgun Amcaoğlu told TAK news agency that the world’s Brent oil price is followed closely and that 98 and 95 octane gasoline prices were reduced due to the decrease in Brent oil prices.

He noted that there will be no change to the price of Euro Diesel.

Yeniduzen