Thursday, 30 March 2023

The price of water supplied by Turkey to North Cyprus and sold to municipalities by the state is rising from 2.3 TL to 7.5 TL per ton, Kibris Postasi reports.

Kibris Postasi learned about price planning from 18 municipalities. Lefke Municipality has announced that it will keep the water price stable for now, while the price of water set by Nicosia Turkish Municipality (LTB) will increase from 6.5 TL to 18.30 TL per ton.

Some municipalities are planning to triple the cost of water supplied to consumers, while others have not yet decided how much they will charge.

Kibris Postasi