Monday, 21 November 2022

The cost of wine and cola increased today, Yeniduzen reports.

Wine went up by between 5-10 TL and cola increased by 2-3 TL.

Accordingly, 1 litre of cola increased from 13 to 15 TL and 1.5 litres of cola increased from 15 to 18 TL.

Wines

Pasqua Merlot (75 cl) increased from 75 TL to 82.5 TL, Pasqua Pinot (75 cl) increased from 90 TL to 98 T

Mateus Original (75 cl) increased from 94 TL to 99 TL, Mateus Rose (75 cl) increased from 102 TL to 110 TL.

Maison Castel Merlot Red (75 cl) went up from 90 TL to 99 TL, Maison Castel Medium Sweet Red (75 cl) from 105 TL to 115 TL.

