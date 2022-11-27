Sunday 27 November 2022

A strike launched by the Cyprus Turkish Physicians Union (TIP-İŞ) and the Cyprus Turkish Nurses and Midwives Union (KTHES) at the Gynaecology and Obstetrics and Anaesthesia and Resuscitation departments at the beginning of the week, has been suspended by the Council of Ministers, Yeniduzen reports.

The unions intended to continue the strike for a total of 60 days, the report says. Last week, the two unions issued a joint statement saying the strike was in protest against “providing services in both Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu Hospital and the [adjacent] Emergency Hospital buildings“.

An announcement in the Official Gazette said the following:

“As of 24 November 2022, the strike initiated by all employees who are members of the Cyprus Turkish Physicians Union and/or other unions operating within Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital and/or due to the nature of the strike, which violates the general health, national and public security, constitutional order, or is an essential service, has been suspended since 24 November 2022. It was decided to postpone it for a day“.

Yeniduzen