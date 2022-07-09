Saturday, 9 July 2022

Two people have been arrested for circulating counterfeit 100 dollar banknotes, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the police, the fake banknotes were circulated by the two suspects in Kyrenia between 6 and 8 July.

The public has been warned to inspect any 100 dollar banknotes they may have in their possession and asked to report any suscpicous finds to their nearest local police station.

The serial numbers of the notes discovered so far as as follows:

KK11264874CK11, KK11264873CK11, KB53287295KB2, KB53287296KB2, KL91537269BL12, KL91537270BL12, KL91537268BL12700CK21, KL91537268BL12700CK1121, KL91537268 BL12751275, KL91537268, BL1275127591, KL12, KL91537268 BL1275117521.

Yeniduzen