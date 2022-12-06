Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Seven counterfeit US $50 dollar banknotes were passed to a business in Nicosia by an unknown person between 3 and 4 December, Kibris Postasi reports.

The serial numbers of the banknotes are as follows:

MB 70450502A, MB 31427441A, MB 31427443A, MB 70442693A, MB 70451495A,

MB 70451506A and MB 31427770A

There is a possibility that there may be more counterfeit US dollar banknotes in circulation, the police have warned.

All banks, foreign exchange companies, financial institutions and individuals are warned to be alert and to report any suspicious persons who may be passing counterfeit banknotes to their local police station.

Kibris Postasi