Two people, one a student and the other assistant to Serdal Gündüz, General Secretary at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University, appeared in court again today, Kibris Postasi reports.

They both were arrested in connection with selling fake diplomas at the university. Both appeared at Güzelyurt District Court today.

Student at the university Doğan Yetek, appeared first.

Investigating Officer Ortunç Özbaylı stated that the suspect is accused of “money laundering, producing fake documents, circulating fake documents, and obtaining money through fraud”.

Özbaylı noted that the suspect forged a fake transcript and obtained 8,451 US Dollars from the school.

Saying that since the investigation into his part of the crimes had been completed, the police officer requested that the suspect be released on bail.

Judge Gülay Uğur ordered the suspect to be placed on bail under conditions of a travel ban, seizure of identity and travel documents, a 300,000 TL bond, a 50,000 TL cash bail, and that he reports to a police station once a week.

Following which, Berk Özbek appeared at court.

Investigating Officer Ortunç Özbaylı stated that the suspect is accused of “instigating the issuance of a fake bank payment order, money laundering, producing fake documents, circulating fake documents, and obtaining money through fraud”.

Özbaylı said that the suspect had contacted students and transferred school fees to his account, fraudulently obtaining 300,000 TL.

Pointing out that documents containing evidence have been destroyed, Özbaylı stated that 21 statements have been taken, approximately 23 more statements will be taken, and if released, the suspect could influence statements and evidence.

Upon the lawyer’s question, Investigation Officer Özbaylı noted that the suspect mentioned in his statement that he had opened the account under the instruction of the General Secretary Serdal Gündüz.

Prosecutor Fatma Damdelen also stated that the investigation is not yet completed and that the suspect could influence the evidence.

Judge Gülay Uğur ordered an additional six-day detention for the suspect.

Kibris Postasi