Wednesday, 7 June 2023

A man who was arrested for shooting his neighbour in the stomach who had complained that his dogs were attacking his cats, has been released on bail by the court pending trial.

The suspect Mustafa Özkan Altaykan, who was arrested in Lapta and charged with causing ‘Severe Injury’ and ‘Using Explosive Substances’, was brought before the court on Tuesday.

Testifying in court, police sergeant Hüseyin Mediabulucu, stated that on 2 June at 6.30 pm, Altaykan shot his neighbour, Colin Doran with a Webley Stingray 2 air rifle, after he called round to complain that Altaykan’s dogs were attacking his cats.

The rifle and several boxes of air rifle pellets were confiscated by the police and taken as evidence.

Mr. Doran remains in Nicosia State Hospital while undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The court released the suspect pending trial on condition that he deposits 50,000 TL in cash as collateral and that a guarantor signs a one million Turkish Lira bail bond.

Kibris Postasi