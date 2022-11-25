Friday, 25 November 2022

The Ministry of Health has reminded the public that Covid-19 booster vaccines were still available, Kibris Postasi reports.

A written statement made by the Ministry of Health, said the following, “We would like to inform you that you need to have your booster dose vaccinations these days as we enter the winter months. All our citizens aged 12 and over can get their vaccinations at the health centres and hospitals affiliated to the Basic Health Services Department“.

For a list of centres and hospitals offering the vaccine click here:

Kibris Postasi