In the last 24 hours, 16,228 tests for the coronavirus were performed, and 297 people tested positive, 223 of whom were local and two people died in the Intensive Care Unit of the Pandemic Hospital today, Yeniduzen reported.

One patient was aged 64 and the other was 74 years old, both had pre-existing health problems.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 100, Kyrenia – 71, Famagusta – 34, Güzelyurt – 12, Iskele – 15, Lefke – 1.

There are 2,980 people being treated for Covid-19, 75 are in the Pandemic Hospital and 20 are in intensive care.

The total number of cases to date is 27,425 and 100 people have died from the virus.

Yeniduzen