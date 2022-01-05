In the last 24 hours, 28,862 tests for the coronavirus were performed and 700 people tested positive, 676 of whom were local and one person has died, Yeniduzen reported on Tuesday evening.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 243, Kyrenia – 189, Famagusta – 206, Güzelyurt – 17, Iskele – 14, Lefke – 7.

Currently, there are 3,898 people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, 61 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital and 11 are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases is 37,651 and 142 people have died from the virus.

In a separate report, Yeniduzen wrote on Tuesday that in South Cyprus, 122,801 PCR and antigen tests were performed in the last 24 hours, 5,457 positive cases were detected and five people died from the virus.

