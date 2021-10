In the last 24 hours, 137 people tested positive for the coronavirus, 102 of whom were local. There were 18,582 tests performed, Kibris Postasi reported on Friday.

Three infected passengers arrived from abroad and 32 people were contacts of previously identified cases and are in quarantine at this time.

The distribution of local cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 27, Kyrenia – 15, Famagusta – 44, Iskele – 12, Güzelyurt district – 4

Kibris Postasi