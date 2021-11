Covid case numbers are on the rise; in the last 24 hours, 18,222 tests were performed and 306 people tested positive, 256 of whom were local, Yeniduzen reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 103, Kyrenia – 57, Famagusta – 78, Guzelyurt – 1, Iskele – 11, Lefke – 2.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus is 25, 256 and there have been 93 deaths attributed to the disease.

Yeniduzen