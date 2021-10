A 15-year-old patient has become the youngest person to die from the coronavirus, Yeniduzen reported.

Cevdet Uğurlu, who was being treated at the Pandemic Hospital and had been on a ventilator for 47 days, sadly passed away this morning. He had also suffered complications from diabetes and obesity.

This brings the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in North Cyprus to 88.

