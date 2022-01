There have been two more deaths at the Pandemic Centre this morning, Yeniduzen reported.

Two women, one aged 95 and another aged 58, both of whom had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, died today.

According to the Pandemic Centre officials, neither had had any chronic diseases, however, neither of them had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

This brings the death toll from Covid-19 to 167.

Yeniduzen