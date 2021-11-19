The ‘Safe Pass’ European Digital Covid Vaccine Certificate becomes mandatory from 22 November in South Cyprus.

Although it has been stated that Turkish Cypriots will be exempt from this practice, it will be necessary to present a vaccination card in order to be considered exempt.

Three months ago, a digital link was made available for Turkish Cypriots who wished to access the “EU Digital Covid Certificate”.

According to the statement of the Cyprus Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Undersecretariat, Turkish Cypriots who have been vaccinated and want to obtain the European Digital Covid Vaccine Certificate (EU Digital Covid Certificate) for travel could apply electronically, accompanied by all necessary documents.

Turkey and the UK are on the list of third countries who are signed up to the EU Safe Pass app.

