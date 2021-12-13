In the last 24 hours 20,697 tests for the coronavirus were performed and 200 people tested positive, 155 of whom were local, and one person has died, Kibris Postasi reported on Sunday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 64, Kyrenia – 37, Famagusta – 38, Güzelyurt – 4, Iskele – 11 and Lefke region – 1.

Currently there are 2,612 people being treated for Covid, 74 patients are being treated in the Pandemic Hospital, 22 of whom are in intensive care.

The total number of cases to date is 31,973 and there have been 118 deaths linked to the virus.

Kibris Postasi