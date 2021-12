Following 20,845 tests performed for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 293 people tested positive, 233 of whom were local and two people have died, one of whom was a woman aged 44 who died in intensive care today, Kibris Postasi reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 80. Kyrenia – 69, Famagusta – 52, Güzelyurt – 11, Iskele – 14, Lefke – 7.

To date, the total number of infections is 31,773 and there have been 118 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

