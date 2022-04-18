Monday, 18 April 2022

The Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee has announced that the ‘Stay Safe Practise’ will not be required when entering the country, Yeniduzen reported.

Travellers entering North Cyprus from abroad will be now able to enter the country by showing their vaccination card. Those wishing to enter the country who are unvaccinated will be required to show a negative PCR taken no more than 72 hours prior to travelling or a negative antigen test taken 24 hours before travelling.

The Supreme Committee on Communicable Diseases has stated that no test will be required at the travel and transit points within the island. The island pass requirement will continue, with antigen tests performed within the last 24 hours for unvaccinated persons at centres such as indoor entertainment centres, casinos, cinemas, theatres, closed areas of hotels, barbers, hairdressers, and gyms.

Testing Positive for Covid-19

It has been announced that the isolation period for Covid -19 positive people ends at 10 days without the requirement for any further testing.

Ten days after the Covid-19 PCR positive PCR test result, those people will be able to return to their normal lives. Those who wish it will be able to have a control test on the 7th or 10th day.

School employees or students will be able to return to school with a negative antigen test at the end of the isolation period, and nursing home or nursing home and prison employees will return to their duties with a negative test.

Yeniduzen