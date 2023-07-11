Tuesday, 12 July 2023

The Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides has stated that residents in the south of Cyprus crossing the border to purchase fuel could do so “occasionally” for domestic use.

“The government implements the regulation in the way it is outlined by the European Union, which has said today that it is permissible (to purchase fuel for personal vehicles) when it happens occasionally”.

Spokesperson for the EU Commission, Stefan de Keersmaecker said earlier in a press conference that fuel is among the goods which may be transported via the Green Line, provided that it is for personal use, does not exceed €260 in value, and is contained in the car’s fuel tank or in a portable container with a capacity of no more than 10 litres.

Last week, the Greek Cypriot Customs Department spokesman stated that those crossing to the north with the sole purpose of filling up their cars with petrol face a fine of €4 per litre.

Cyprus Mail