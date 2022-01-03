Relatives and friends of 28-year-old university student Meles Haileu have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to repatriate his body to Ethiopia, Yeniduzen reported.

On December 30, it was reported that Haileu, a student at the Eastern Mediterranean University, had climbed a billboard on the Nicosia-Kyrenia main road to install lighting. The fitting that he was carrying touched an overhead power cable and Haileu died from electrocution.

A 40-year-old male, who had employed Haileu, who had no work permit, was arrested by police on the grounds of negligence.

Relatives of Meles Haileu posted on social media that the Ethiopian youth who lost his life had been a university student, and that 4,600 dollars (61,400 TL at today’s exchange rate) was needed to send his body back to his family.

Yeniduzen