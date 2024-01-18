LGC News logo

Crowds Gather to Support Conscientious Objector

Mustafa Hürben - conscientious objector
A man refusing to do military service on the grounds that he is a conscientious objector is appearing before the Military Court today for a second time, Yeniduzen reports.

Mustafa Hürben was cheered on by pro-peace activists gathered in support in front of the ASAL Branch in Nicosia, where the court is located.

He entered the courtroom accompanied by applause and chants of “you are not alone“. Hürben will be fined and may be sent to prison if he refuses  to pay the fine. 

At the previous hearing, the judge pointed out that Hürben had no rights in law to avoid military service on the conscientious objection. 

The judge said that if Parliament drafted a law on this issue and put it into effect, Hürben and others like him would not have to face trial or a prison sentence.

Members of the CTP and independent members of parliament have suggested amending the Military Service Law to legalise that particular human right.

Members of the UBP – YDP – DP coalition government voted against the proposed change on the grounds that “there is a ceasefire” in place

Yeniduzen

